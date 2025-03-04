Activist files ethics complaints related to Blair Murphy's mayoral campaign

A Columbia activist is filing an ethics complaint against businessman Blair Murphy's campaign for Columbia mayor, alleging his campaign and some of Murphy's donors violated state finance campaign laws and University of Missouri policy.

Anthony Willrothof activist group Hold Como Accountable filed a complaint against the Murphy for Mayor campaign committee, accusing it of failing to file paperwork to form the committee before a deadline established by state law.

Candidates must form a campaign committee and notify the Missouri Ethics Commission within 20 days of receiving more than $325 from a single contributor other than the candidate — or if they spend more than $500, according to the ethics commission.

On Oct. 28, Murphy's campaign spent $654.59 ahead of a launch party the next day. However, Murphy's campaign didn't file a statement of committee organization until Nov. 30, 2024, past the 20 day deadline.

Murphy filed a financial disclosure report Thursday that is the most complete accounting of campaign contributions to date.KOMU 8 examined the document and identified 133 donations worth $45,430.39 made between Oct. 28 and Nov. 17.

A significant amount of those donations are from the Oct. 29 campaign kickoff event at Johnston Paint and Decorating, which Murphy owns. The campaign reports raising $22,079.78 from that event — including a $1,036.16 donation from Missouri head softball coach Larissa Anderson.

The Murphy campaign responded that Willroth is trying to distract voters from the real issues of the campaign.

"It's the silly season, when some are desperate to distract from city hall's failings in addressing critical issues facing our neighbors, most prominently public safety and fighting crime," Scott Charton, a campaign spokesman said. "Our campaign has followed all guidance from the Missouri Ethics Commission, which has not validated anything from obsessed keyboard critics."

Willroth regularly posts critical comments of Murphy on Facebook, often tagging the campaign's page. Willroth already filed an ethics complaint accusing a political action committee of failing to properly report a $25,000 donation to Murphy's campaign.

On Jan. 15, Citizens for a Better Columbia PAC filed a report of limited activity for the period of October 2024 through the end of December 2024. A committee can file a limited activity report if it spent less than $500 or received less than $300 from a single contributor, according to the Ethics Commission.

However, Murphy's campaign reported a $25,000 donation from Citizens for a Better Columbia PAC on Dec. 10, 2024. The two filings list separate addresses for the PAC. Murphy's filing says the PAC is located on I-70 Drive NW. But Citizens for a Better Columbia's filing says it's address is Fay Street.

Willroth also filed a complaint against Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz, accusing him of violating university policy on political activity related to Murphy's campaign.

Drinkwitz is one of Murphy's most prominent supporters, which includes several local business owners. Drinkwitz and his wife donated $10,000 to Murphy's campaign in February, according to previous Missourian reporting. In October, Drinkwitz appeared on Mizzou Athletics "Tiger Talk" radio program. As the show wrapped up, Drinkwitz gave Murphy a shoutout.

"I just appreciate everybody being here tonight, it's always great to see such a tremendous amount of fans here," Drinkwitz said of the crowd at Bud's Classic BBQ in downtown Columbia, where the show is recorded and broadcast live.

"But I really want to point out one I'm really glad to see, and that's Blair Murphy," Drinkwitz said, according to a recording of the program. "You know Blair has announced his candidacy for mayor of the city of Columbia, and I cannot wait for him to be able to continue to press upon this city of what he wants do as a mayor candidate. And so I appreciate your support here Murph', and look forward to seeing what you bring to this city."

Tiger Talk host Mike Kelly and members of the crowd started to clap as Drinkwitz talked about Murphy. The coach then referenced Missouri's matchup with South Carolina, where both teams compete for a trophy called the "Mayor's Cup."

"It'll be a little extra special if Murph' can get over the hump there," Drinkwitz said.

On Friday, Willroth filed a complaint against Drinkwitz alleging the coach violated MU policy by speaking about Murphy's campaign on the program. At the time, Murphy characterized the comments as an unexpected endorsement, describing Drinkwitz as a friend.

University policy allows employees to engage in political activity on behalf of political candidates and issues, including donating money. But, "such activity, like any other personal, non-official undertaking, must be done on the individual's own time and should not interfere with University duties," according to the policy.

"Tiger Talk" is produced by Learfield Communications, Dave Matter, associate athletics director, told KOMU 8 in October. MU Athletics described the show as "the weekly radio show from the University of Missouri Department of Athletics," according to an August news release.

"We're aware of the complaint," Matter told KOMU 8 in an email Friday. "We will review and address it in accordance with University policies. As this is a personnel matter, we won't comment further on it."

Murphy's campaign has raised a remarkable amount of money for a Columbia city election. The campaign reported raising a total of $182,159.12 and spending $35,329.79.

Meanwhile, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe's campaign reported raising a total of $26,082.62 this election cycle. Her campaign reported spending $11,778.98 this election.

Mayoral candidate Tanya Heath reported raising $2,001.85 and spent $1,151.46 this election cycle.

The Missourian reports Murphy received at least $85,000 in large donations since kicking off his campaign in November, outpacing the other candidates in the race. In February, Murphy reported four contributions of $10,000 from Drinkwitz and several members of Columbia's business community. That includes Socket Internet owner George Pfenenger and Grant Drewing, who owns several mid-Missouri car dealerships.

It's unclear what will come of Willroth's complaints. The Missouri Ethics Commission, which receives and reviews complaints alleging violations of campaign finance law, is supposed to have six members. But right now, only two members are on the commission according to executive director Stacey Heislen.

The commission investigates complaints and forwards any recommendations to the appropriate prosecuting authority or disciplinary authority. Although, with just two members the commission can only investigate reports, it cannot make disciplinary recommendations or initiate disciplinary proceedings.