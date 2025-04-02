MU makes strides to increase footprint of research reactor

The head of a nuclear power trade group made his case Wednesday that despite the notorious cost of constructing new nuclear plants, he thinks it will pay off.

American Nuclear Society Craig Piercy was University of Missouri President Mun Choi’s guest in Choi’s Distinguished Lecture Series ahead of a ribbon cutting of a 47,000 square foot addition to the research reactor on the MU campus. Piercy touted what he sees as nuclear power’s capacity to solve the problem of growing energy demand, despite its cost.

He told those gathered at Monsanto Auditorium that it's an exciting time for nuclear power as new plants are built, and there are plans to reopen previously shuttered facilities.

“If we're building a future that we think is a better future, we need to be investing, we need to be looking forward,” Piercy said. “We can't just be thinking about what the price of electricity is on Tuesday.”

The Missouri General Assembly recently passed a bill allowing companies to bill customers for “construction work in progress” — or CWIP — earning revenue on power plants as they’re built and before they generate any electricity.

The Consumers Council of Missouri, a consumer advocacy group, estimates that if a new nuclear power plant were built with CWIP, it would cost an average customer $5,000 in the next decade.

Ameren Missouri operates the only nuclear power plant in the state and is in the early stages of looking to expand its nuclear portfolio.

“Nuclear is expensive up front. It takes time to work it out. You have to build more of them to get down to a competitive cost rate,” Piercy said. “That's true for everything and true for nuclear too.”

Piercy said in the 1960s, nuclear power plants were built very quickly around the U.S., many of which are still operating. However, new nuclear facilities can take 10 to 20 years to construct and often face cost overruns.

Piercy called CWIP a “fundamentally good tool” for power companies to use when making investments in new plants.

“I think that public utility commissions and utilities and ratepayers through the political process and state governments all have a role to play in what the future of the energy matrix looks like in a particular state,” Piercy said.

The growth in artificial intelligence is putting pressure on energy generation.

“A single interaction with a large language model — you ask Chat GPT a question — it's like having a low watt LED light on for an hour,” Piercy said.

Increased use of AI requires more power-hungry data centers. Piercy said more nuclear power can support that demand.



MU increases footprint of MURR

When introducing his guest for the third “President’s Distinguished Lecture,” Choi called the university a “nuclear powerhouse” due to the work of the University of Missouri Research Reactor, or MURR.

Abbie Nell Lankitus / University of Missouri University of Missouri President Mun Choi annouces American Nuclear Society CEO Craig Piercy as part of the President’s Distinguished Lecture series.

“The purpose of the President's Distinguished Lecture is to provide a window into the grand challenges that exist, and one of the main grand challenges for the world right now is to provide more power, but to do it in a very sustainable way,” Choi said.

Matt Sanford, executive director of MURR, said the research reactor was built during the 1950s after President Dwight Eisenhower urged researchers to find peaceful uses for nuclear technology.

“There have been times when we could feel the nuclear world closing in around us, when the challenges of nuclear seemed to overshadow the promise of nuclear,” Sanford said. “But there are also times like today — really unprecedented times — when we feel the responsibility of nuclear and its promise for new energy and new medicines and new materials.”

As a R1 research institution, MU is taking strides to ensure Missourians can benefit from the medicinal components derived from nuclear energy. One of those strides is a 47,000-square-foot addition to the MURR facility.

Choi and former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt attended the ceremony.

In a news release, MU leadership coined the addition as “MURR West,” a $20 million, three-story addition to the existing MURR North building. The expansion represents not only an investment in the physical infrastructure, but also in the future of research and production that will impact lives around the world, according to the news release.

“MURR is the most important source for medical radioisotopes in the country,” Choi said. “With the opening of MURR West, we proudly expand our lifesaving impact.”

Last year, 450,000 cancer patients were treated with isotopes produced at MURR.

Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick could not attend the ceremony as the commissioners were out assessing potential weather damage. He said that jobs will come along with additional private partnerships, along with additional opportunities to create isotopes to send across the U.S. and the world for treatment.

“I still don't know if the general public is truly aware of the importance of MURR, especially just the expansion of radioactive isotopes in cancer treatment in recent years, that we're truly blessed to have this in our backyard,” Kendrick said. “The ribbon cutting and opening of MURR West will be important for the local economy, but more importantly, save lives."

In early March, construction began on a new addition that will house more production lines for the processing of no-carrier-added lutetium-177 (NCA Lu-177), the active pharmaceutical ingredient in radiotherapies used to treat neuroendocrine tumors and prostate cancer. In June, MURR will begin construction on another addition that will create more storage and support space for the increased NCA Lu-177 production.

Challenges of the past

Nuclear power hasn’t always had a positive reputation in the minds of the American public — largely due to accidents like those at Three Mile Island and difficulties disposing of radioactive nuclear waste.

Abbie Nell Lankitus/ University of Missouri American Nuclear Society CEO Craig Piercy told a crowd Wednesday that nuclear power could be the answer to growing energy demand.

Piercy said the industry has advanced on both those fronts and researchers are trying to identify ways to recycle nuclear fuel economically.

“I think we will sometime in the next decade,” Piercy said.

Piercy said in the rush to make nuclear power decades ago, the industry didn’t think about “what some of the externalities were” — referring to nuclear waste contamination in places such as St. Louis’s Coldwater Creek.

“I realize that the nuclear legacy in Missouri is not a uniformly good one and we did make some mistakes in the past, and we're spending a lot of money cleaning it up,” he said. “But the reality is that the technology has progressed significantly since then.”

