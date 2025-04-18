Missouri House passes amendment that would re-establish a state abortion ban

The Missouri House passed a proposed constitutional amendment Thursday that would once again ban most abortions in the state.

Members of the House voted 103-51 to pass the resolution. It now goes to the Senate. If the resolution were to pass there as well, it would need to be approved by voters to go into effect.

The resolution repeals nearly all of Amendment 3, which was passed by voters in November with 51.6% support.

Abortions would again be prohibited – with exceptions for rape, incest and medical emergencies. In cases of rape and incest, abortions would have to be performed before the 12-week mark of pregnancy.

No Democrats voted for the resolution. Both Thursday and earlier in the week, House Democrats repeatedly denounced the resolution, saying it betrays what voters approved in November.

"As a member of the minority party, I clearly understand how frustrating it is when you don't win or when you don't get your way, But we must respect the fundamental rule of democracy: 'What the people say, goes,'" said Rep. Yolanda Young, D-Kansas City.

House Speaker Jon Patterson, R-Lee's Summit, was the only Republican to vote no on the resolution Thursday. Another Republican, Rep. Bill Allen, R-Kansas City, who voted against preliminary approval on Tuesday, was not in the chamber for Thursday's vote.

Patterson said he voted no because it was something his district would not support. However, he also said advancing this proposed amendment is a part of the democratic process.

"The people that disagree with Amendment 3 also have the opportunity to have their voices heard, and taking it to the vote of the people, I think, honors that," Patterson said.

Rep. Becky Laubinger, R-Park Hills, is the executive director of a pregnancy resource center, which opposes abortion rights. She said she supports the amendment "because this is a human rights issue."

"I have so much sympathy for women who are in difficult situations, and I work hard to help them out of those situations, but I also recognize that children are worthwhile as well, and we will not get better as a society through death," Laubinger said.

House Democrats also spoke against the proposed language voters would see on the ballot.

Currently, the ballot language reads:

"Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:

Guarantee access to care for medical emergencies, ectopic pregnancies, and miscarriages;

Ensure women's safety during abortions;

Ensure parental consent for minors;

Allow abortions for medical emergencies, fetal anomalies, rape, and incest;

Require physicians to provide medically accurate information; and

Protect children from gender transition?"

Rep. Keri Ingle, D-Lee's Summit, said Republicans were purposefully hiding what they are trying to do with the amendment: ban most abortions.

"At no point in that language does it say that unless you are a survivor of rape and incest, before 12 weeks, you are voting to restrict your rights," Ingle said.

Patterson said he believes Missourians will know what they're voting on.

"I'm very confident that when the people go to vote, with all of the millions of dollars worth of ads, when they go to read the language. … I think they'll be confident in knowing what they're voting on," Patterson said.

House Democrats also said if the amendment were to pass, the issue wouldn't be settled.

"This is not going to stop us. I will collect more signatures. I will get out there and talk to voters and let them know how misleading this language is. And I know we all will continue to fight, and I just want to make sure that everyone knows that," said Rep. Jaclyn Zimmermann, D-Manchester.

The legislation now goes to the Senate, where Democrats have already voiced opposition to it.

Patterson said he wants the Senate to discuss the 12-week limit for abortions in cases of rape or incest, adding that that time period could be too brief.

In addition to the abortion language, the proposed amendment also would place in the constitution a ban on transgender youth accessing gender-affirming health care.

Such a ban is already within state statute.

Copyright 2025 St. Louis Public Radio