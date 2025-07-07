Parking meter time limit updates begin Monday in Columbia

Columbia Public Works will begin updating time limits on parking meters throughout Columbia, which the city says will help condense the system as a whole and make it easier for customers to understand how the system works.

According to a news release from Columbia Public Works, the changes will include adjustments to the time and cost of all meters.

The new meters will have time limits of 15 minutes, one hour, three hours and 10 hours.

Across downtown Columbia, there will be a total of 29 one-hour meters, 1,109 three-hour meters, and 616 10-hour meters. There will also be 18 spots for 15-minute curbside pickup.

In addition to the new times, colors will denote the type of parking meter.

The 15-minute meters will continue to have the color orange.

City of Columbia

The one-hour meter options will change from red to yellow color, which was previously used for 24-minute meters.

The three-hour meter options, which were previously two-hour meters, will stay gray.

Lastly, the 10-hour meter options will have the color green.

The Columbia Parking Utility will update the meters manually beginning Monday, meaning the changes will be implemented gradually throughout the rest of the summer, according to a news release.

The city hopes to complete the updates by the end of August, but the timeline could shift based on weather, material deliveries and other operational factors, according to the news release.

