Adrian Plank wins Missouri 47th District State Representative

Democrat Adrian Plank won his election for Missouri House District 47 with 52% of the vote. Plank ran for the same state representative position in the past two elections unsuccessfully.

After winning, Plank expressed his desire to hit the ground running.

“We're going to try and cinch down super PACs and this dark money that comes in our state, protect women's rights, go to clean energy," Plank said. "We got a lot of things to do. I can't promise to get anything done, but we're sure gonna try.”

Plank got his start in politics in 2016 after knocking on doors for candidate Bernie Sanders. That year he also joined a union and began advocating for labor interests in the state.

The Boone County Democratic election watch party erupted in cheers as both Plank and fellow candidate for state representative Doug Mann found out they’d won their races. Plank hugged his wife and daughter.

Plank also indicated that he’s looking far past one term.

“So we'll keep on plugging, I've done this too long to not keep going," he said.