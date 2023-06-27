University of Missouri President Mun Choi elected to serve on the SEC Executive Committee

University of Missouri President Mun Choi was elected to serve on the Southeastern Conference (SEC) executive committee. He will start at the beginning of July and his two-year term as vice president of the committee will begin in 2025. The committee is responsible for approving the annual operating budget and overseeing all financial and fiscal affairs of the conference. MU joined the SEC in July of 2012.

2023-24 Southeastern Conference Executive Committee

Dr. Stuart Bell (Alabama), President

Dr. Donde Plowman (Tennessee), Vice President

Ron Rychlak (Ole Miss), Secretary

Dr. Mun Choi (Missouri)

Hunter Yurachek (Arkansas)

Ann Carr (Mississippi State)

Dr. Paul Batista (Texas A&M)