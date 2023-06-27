© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

University of Missouri President Mun Choi elected to serve on the SEC Executive Committee

KBIA | By Kassidy Arena
Published June 27, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT
Headshot of Mun Y. Choi President, University of Missouri System
Photo Courtesy University of Missouri
/
Mun Y. Choi President, University of Missouri System

University of Missouri President Mun Choi was elected to serve on the Southeastern Conference (SEC) executive committee. He will start at the beginning of July and his two-year term as vice president of the committee will begin in 2025. The committee is responsible for approving the annual operating budget and overseeing all financial and fiscal affairs of the conference. MU joined the SEC in July of 2012.

2023-24 Southeastern Conference Executive Committee

Dr. Stuart Bell (Alabama), President

Dr. Donde Plowman (Tennessee), Vice President

Ron Rychlak (Ole Miss), Secretary

Dr. Mun Choi (Missouri)

Hunter Yurachek (Arkansas)

Ann Carr (Mississippi State)

Dr. Paul Batista (Texas A&M)

Tags
News Sportsuniversity of missouri columbiaTop Stories
Kassidy Arena
Kassidy Arena is the Engagement Producer for KBIA. In her role, she reports and produces stories highlighting underrepresented communities, focuses on community outreach and promoting media literacy. She was born in Berkeley, California, raised in Omaha, Nebraska and graduated with a degree in Journalism at the University of Missouri, Columbia.
See stories by Kassidy Arena
Related Content