MU School of Law will reopen its Family Violence Clinic

The Family Violence Clinic at the MU School of Law closed its doors in November 2020. And now after having received $400,000, the MU School of Law has announced it plans to reopen the Family Violence and Criminal Prosecution Clinic located in Columbia. The school now begins the search for a bar-certified attorney to direct and teach the law students who will work at the clinic.

When it first opened in the early 90s, the Family Violence Clinic was among the first of its kind to offer legal options for survivors of violence and also to provide practical experience for law students.

According to Paul Litton, dean of the MU School of Law, when it reopens, the clinic will offer a broad range of services. Additional services will depend on the expertise of the new director.

“I am so excited about this clinic,” he said in a statement. “I love the fact that we can get students valuable, practical experience while helping vulnerable people in our communities. This is an invaluable experience for law students who not only receive the mentorship and support of their clinical professor, but also get to work on real-life cases and create meaningful change in clients’ lives.”

The University of Missouri system will receive $488 million in core funding and up to $789.5 million through one-time and competitive grants in fiscal year 2024. The funding for the Family Violence Clinic comes from the Office of the Missouri Attorney General.