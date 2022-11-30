© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Preventing Overdose Deaths in our Community

Preventing Overdose Deaths in our Community Series Image.jpg

KBIA’s latest project focuses on reducing opioid overdose deaths in Columbia and its surrounding areas. The project provides information to learn more about substance use disorders, opioid overdose deaths, recovery and tools to reverse opioid overdoses. KBIA’s mission includes communicating information and engaging with all members of our community as a public service.
