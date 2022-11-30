Preventing Overdose Deaths in our Community

1 of 2 — Front of wallet.jpg
Substance use disorder comes from the continuous use of drugs or alcohol. It can be difficult for those affected to get the help they need. Heather Harlan works for the Boone County Public Health and Human Services educating people on substance use disorder. Her job includes teaching people about the resources available to them in the community.
Through the first six months of 2021, nearly 800 Missourians died from opioid overdose; well over half the total number of deaths in 2020. Law enforcement and public health experts say the synthetic opioid fentanyl is largely to blame.
Another major pharmacy chain in Missouri now offers naloxone, the potentially lifesaving drug that prevents opioid overdose deaths, to Missourians without…
Tiffany Seda-Addington has been fighting for expanded access to naloxone for nearly three years. Ever since her best friend James Carmack died of a heroin…
Heroin continues to be a serious problem throughout the county. The Centers for Disease Control released data earlier this month that showed heroin use…
Heroin use and overdose rates are rising across many demographics, including race, age, gender and income. One former addict, Jude Hassan, works at a St.…
A year ago Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon signed HB 2040 into law, allowing law enforcement officers and certified firefighters to carry and administer naloxone,…
A House bill that would have allowed anyone to possess and administer naloxone, a drug that reverses opiate overdoses was one of the victims of the Senate…