Alix Lambert
-
Marilynn Karas and Jennifer Clemente discussed with Alix Lambert what we knew about COVID-19 in the summer of 2020, how it affects the body, and how we can practice wellness. Marilynn Karas is a Nurse Practitioner and wellness consultant in Functional Women's Health. Jennifer Clemente is a board-certified, clinically trained nutritionist who founded Body Bliss Nutrition in New York city, where she partners frequently with Marilynn Karas in support of women's health.Explicit content warning: none
-
L.A. Kauffman, grassroots organizer and movement historian for more than 35 years, discusses with Alix Lambert what people can do during the COVID-19 pandemic. L.A. was the mobilizing coordinator for some of the largest protests in US history - the Iraq protests of 2003 and 2004 - and has played a central role in several grassroots fights including campaigns that saved community gardens and libraries in New York City. She is the author of two books: Direct Action, and How To Read a Protest.Explicit content warning: none
-
Joe Loya, writer of "The Man Who Outgrew His Prison Cell" discusses with Alix Lambert what it takes to live life in isolation, after having spent almost two years in solitary confinement before re-entering society and writing for theatre, film, and television.Explicit content warning: language, sexual situation descriptions