Anna Kochman studies journalism (cross-platform editing and producing) and computer science at the University of Missouri.

In addition to producing for Missouri Health Talks for the Fall 2022 semester, she works as a copy editor at the Columbia Missourian and has reported for Vox Magazine in the past.

She is from suburban Kansas City, but with all of its natural beauty, trails and coffee shops, Columbia has become her second home. In her free time, you can find her at the Marching Mizzou practice field, playing Stardew Valley or sewing.