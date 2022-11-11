Claudia Rivera CottoReporter for the Columbia Missourian
Claudia Rivera Cotto is reporter for the social justice beat and an investigative and data journalism master’s student at the University of Missouri. Claudia has interned for Puerto Rico’s Public Broadcasting Corporation and the Center for Investigative Journalism.
Voices from the Columbia Stands with Dreamers event: 'We would like to see a pathway to something permanent.'The two versions of the DREAM Act currently in Congress, the Dream Act of 2021 and the American Dream and Promise Act, would provide opportunities for eligible immigrants a permanent legal status and eventually become eligible for U.S. citizenship.
This year, ALAS organized a Día de los Muertos event to commemorate the holiday in what one attendee described as an opportunity to get together and honor those who have passed with an added sense of community.