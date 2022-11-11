© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
IMG_1304.jpg

Claudia Rivera Cotto

Reporter for the Columbia Missourian

Claudia Rivera Cotto is reporter for the social justice beat and an investigative and data journalism master’s student at the University of Missouri. Claudia has interned for Puerto Rico’s Public Broadcasting Corporation and the Center for Investigative Journalism.