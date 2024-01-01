© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Emily Boyett is a junior at the University of Missouri studying journalism, political science, American constitutional democracy and creative writing. She specializes in cross-platform editing and producing and works at KBIA as an editor/digital producer. Ever the bibliophile and coffee aficionado, you can usually catch her at the nearest library, bookstore or coffee shop when she isn’t in the newsroom.

  • Two years after surviving cancer and a surgical tumor removal by MU Veterinary Health Center, 11-year-old Sophie competed in scent trials on March 12 in Columbia. “[The sport]’s great for a dog that's older and, you know, may or may not be in perfect shape,” owner Kristen Hankins said.
    Columbia canines sniff on despite expenses
    Emily Boyett
    Hundreds of dogs competed in the American Kennel Club's Scent Work Trials March 10-12 at Columbia's Canine Sports Center. The high costs of the hobby mean that human participants try offsetting their expenses with dog breeding.