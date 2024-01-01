Emily BoyettStudent Editor/Digital Producer
Emily Boyett is a junior at the University of Missouri studying journalism, political science, American constitutional democracy and creative writing. She specializes in cross-platform editing and producing and works at KBIA as an editor/digital producer. Ever the bibliophile and coffee aficionado, you can usually catch her at the nearest library, bookstore or coffee shop when she isn’t in the newsroom.
Hundreds of dogs competed in the American Kennel Club's Scent Work Trials March 10-12 at Columbia's Canine Sports Center. The high costs of the hobby mean that human participants try offsetting their expenses with dog breeding.