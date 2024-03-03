Finnegan BelleauStudent Reporter
Finnegan Belleau is a student reporter at KBIA reporting on issues related to elections and local policy in Mid-Missouri. He was raised in Elmhurst, Illinois and is currently a sophomore pursuing a degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri.
Central Missouri Community Action is now managing the federal Housing Choice Voucher Program.
KBIA's Finnegan Belleau sat down with Columbia Missourian's Katie Taranto and Missouri Business Alert's Sigi Ris to find out what each party is doing to choose their presidential nominee — and how people in mid-Missouri are adapting to the new system.