Finnegan Belleau

Student Reporter

Finnegan Belleau is a student reporter at KBIA reporting on issues related to elections and local policy in Mid-Missouri. He was raised in Elmhurst, Illinois and is currently a sophomore pursuing a degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri.