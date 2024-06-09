KBIA | By The Associated Press
-
Sixty people allege in new lawsuits filed in Missouri that they were abused as children by dozens of Catholic priests, nuns and others.
-
The court is determining if the investigative file and other records from the 2023 shooting should be released under Tennessee's public records law. Leaks of some documents have complicated the case.
-
Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open on Sunday for the second time with the best shot of his life. Meanwhile, it was another heavy dose of heartache for Rory McIlroy.
-
The attack, coming more than eight months into a grinding war that shows few signs of ending soon, was likely to fuel new calls by Israeli protesters for a cease-fire.
-
The Indigenous activist has been in prison nearly 50 years for the 1975 killing of two FBI agents. In ailing health, supporters say this might be his last bid for freedom.
-
Carlos Alcaraz beat Alexander Zverev, taking his first championship at the French Open and third Grand Slam title in all.