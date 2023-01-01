Trevor Grandin is an announcer and producer at KBIA. Hailing from Kearney, Missouri, Trevor graduated from Truman State University in 2022 with a degree in Journalism and a love for graveyards. Birds, books, and baking give him the greatest joys in life. A love of nature and history impact everything they create from writing to podcasting. Trevor comes to KBIA from KCUR in Kansas City as a former intern for their morning show Up To Date and a producer on the podcast Kansas City Today.