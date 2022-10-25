Morning newscast for October 25, 2022 Published October 25, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT Listen • 3:02 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Teacher, student killed in shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts, gunman deadTeacher who loved ‘making a difference’ identified as victim of St. Louis school shootingMissouri, 4 other states put pot on the ballotFire behind Walmart on Grindstone Parkway contained, but still burning