Afternoon Newscast for March 2, 2023 By Jamie Baker Published March 2, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST Listen • 2:49 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher The local newscast from the KBIA newsroom in Columbia, Missouri Here's a roundup of regional headlines for the KBIA newsroom Rep. David Tyson Smith thinks Missouri legislature will act on gun control for minorsMissouri tries to ease access to breast cancer screeningsMissouri childcare workers head to Jefferson City to support a tax-free diaper bill'A special thrill': What to know ahead of True/False Film Fest