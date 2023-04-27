Afternoon Newscast for April 26, 2023 By Shea Baechle Published April 26, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT Listen • 3:09 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Kansas City considers becoming a transgender ‘safe haven’ in defiance of Missouri lawsMissouri cannabis regulators announce microbusiness license applicationsRock Bridge students protest emergency ruleMissouri has the highest Black homicide rate in America — and some of the loosest gun laws