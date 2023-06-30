Morning Newscast for June 30, 2023 By Meghan Lee Published June 30, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT Listen • 3:02 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:UM System discontinues race-based admissions, scholarships after SCOTUS rulingMissouri ordered to pay $242K for open records law violations while Josh Hawley was attorney generalPolice data shows overall crime decrease in south ColumbiaMissouri Supreme Court will see a new chief justice July 1