Morning Newscast for October 3, 2023 By Meghan Lee Published October 3, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Two Columbia microbusinesses receive marijuana dispensary licenses in state lotteryWard 3 Councilperson Andrea Waner to resign in NovemberRevised MU stalking, threat policies may make punishment more difficultKansas police chief who led raid on small weekly newspaper has resigned, official says