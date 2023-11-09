Morning Newscast for November 9, 2023 By Harshawn Ratanpal Published November 9, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST Listen • 2:58 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri Supreme Court hears case over state efforts to defund Planned ParenthoodInfant mortality is increasing in MissouriWash U scientists to use artificial intelligence to aid environmental and social science workFree books from Dolly Parton's Imagination Library now available for Missouri kids