Morning Newscast for November 28, 2023 By Meghan Lee Published November 28, 2023 at 8:06 AM CST Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri's rural teachers have the second-worst pay in the countryTwo Missouri universities to help agricultural workers harness new technologiesCouncil chooses new Second Ward councilpersonMore allegations emerge about former Missouri police officer charged with assaulting arrestees