© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBIA Newscast

Morning Newscast for November 28, 2023

By Meghan Lee
Published November 28, 2023 at 8:06 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:

KBIA Newscast
Meghan Lee
See stories by Meghan Lee