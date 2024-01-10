Afternoon Newscast for Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Missouri House Republican again introduces bill allowing guns on public transportation
- Many mid-Missouri school districts are on snow days today, power outages remain in northern Missouri [Updates]
- Missouri House again considers open enrollment bill for public schools
- 61-year-old man has been found -- three weeks after his St. Louis nursing home suddenly closed