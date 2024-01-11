Morning Newscast for Thursday, January 11, 2024
Good morning - here's a roundup of headlines from across the region today, including:
- Missouri House again considers open enrollment bill for public schools
- The farm bill stalled in Congress last year, leaving lawmakers to deal with it in an election year
- Missouri lawsuit accusing China of hoarding pandemic gear can proceed, appeals panel says
- Macon Electric continues work to restore power to a few dozen remaining customers in northern Missouri