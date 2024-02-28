Morning Newscast for February 28, 2024 By Harshawn Ratanpal Published February 28, 2024 at 1:15 PM CST Listen • 2:34 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:What to expect in Missouri’s GOP caucusesA work stoppage to support a mechanic who found a noose is snarling school bus service in St. LouisYou may soon find out there's lead in your school's drinking water. Here's what's being doneOver 430 Missouri candidates file for 2024 primary races