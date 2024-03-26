Morning Newscast for Tuesday, March 26, 2024
This morning's roundup of the region's headlines includes:
- Missouri legislators are back in session, and one of the must-do tasks involves a tax for Medicaid funding
- Two senate bills that would allow half a million Missourians to get their criminal records expunged have first public hearing in state senate judiciary committee
- Lincoln University’s alumni association board of directors has issued a no-confidence statement in the university’s board of curators
- Midwestern towns are eager for the visitors – and dollars – coming their way with the eclipse