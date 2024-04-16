Afternoon Newscast for April 16, 2024 By Kiana Fernandes Published April 16, 2024 at 4:05 PM CDT Listen • 3:00 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri House Committee approves senior tax freeze billWhitey Herzog, Hall of Fame manager of the St. Louis Cardinals, dies at 92‘It’s a crisis': Midwest lawmakers back Momnibus Act to curb Black maternal mortalityRaymore city officials approve agreement meant to kill Kansas City landfill