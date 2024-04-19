Morning Newscast for April 19, 2024 Published April 19, 2024 at 8:22 AM CDT Listen • 2:57 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Challengers outraise incumbents in Missouri races for Senate, 1st Congressional DistrictMU Health Care lagging behind financial goals for FY24Missouri lawmakers back big expansion of low-interest loans amid growing demand for state aidUM curators reveal $250 million plan to upgrade Memorial Stadium