Morning Newscast for May 8, 2024 By Harshawn Ratanpal Published May 8, 2024 at 2:28 PM CDT Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri Senate passes sludge billMissouri governor signs $468M education bill that boosts teacher pay, expands chartersMissouri Gov. Mike Parson signs law to kill controversial south Kansas City landfillMore GOP states challenge federal rules protecting transgender students