Morning Newscast for June 18, 2024
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Greene County judge sides with business developers in University Heights neighborhood lawsuit, finds 100-year-old deed restrictions unenforceable
- Jefferson City Council votes to establish Homelessness Task Force, approves demolition of historic home
- Broadway Brewery owner charged with domestic assault
- Boone County Circuit Court approves removal of racial criteria from 53 donated scholarships and funds