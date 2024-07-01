Morning Newscast for July 1, 2024 By Yasha Mikolajczak Published July 1, 2024 at 9:55 AM CDT Listen • 3:10 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Fireworks at Stephens Lake Park are the Fourth's big featureRepublican gubernatorial hopeful Jay Ashcroft wants to phase out Missouri’s income taxMissouri Gov. Parson vetoes $1 billion in projects from the state budgetA San Francisco store is shipping LGBTQ+ books to places where they are banned