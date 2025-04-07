Morning Newscast for April 7, 2025 By Olivia Mizelle Published April 7, 2025 at 7:18 AM CDT Listen • 3:01 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Thousands of Missouri construction workers with Anthem health insurance left scramblingSome Missouri communities are trying to end fluoridation in their water systemsMissourians participate in nationwide "Hands Off" protestMissouri Task Force 1 returns from flooding rescue missions