The Mid-Missouri Afghan Community: “I'm really hoping that together – all of us will be able to form a strong community, which will be able to depend on each other."

Lima is a freshman at the University of Missouri and a refugee from Afghanistan. Her family came to Mid-Missouri many years ago on a special immigrant visa, or SIV.

Since her father worked with the US and Afghan military, we are omitting her last name and the town they live in for safety.

We met at a recent baby shower for expectant and new Afghan moms in Columbia where she was interpreting – English to Pashto. She spoke about what it was like coming to the US as a child and about what the rest of the community can do to help those immigrating to the area now.

Missouri Health Talks gathers Missourians’ stories of access to healthcare in their own words.

Lima: We have lived in the United States for 13 years now. So, we were one of the first Afghan families to come to come to Missouri.

So, my dad was a translator for the Afghan and American army, and so, one of the generals that he worked with took us in as their family, and so whenever we realized that we were going to come to the United States, my dad got in contact with them, and they said that we could come stay with them.

They've turned into grandparents for us.

Rebecca Smith: Now, you were quite young... you would have been what – five when you guys came to the United States?

Lima: Four.

Rebecca: Four.

Lima: Yeah. Yeah.

Rebecca: What is it like for you to be able to help members of the Afghan community settle here into Mid-Missouri – like you and your family did 13 years ago?

Lima: Sure. So, I think it's very heartwarming because whenever we came here, we were the only Afghan family and the mid-Missouri area for the longest time.

So, I actually talked to my mom about that a lot of the time – of how the same resources that are now available for these women and that sense of community – we never had that, you know?

So, it's very nice to be able to give back in a way and be able to use, for instance, my knowledge of language or anything else that I have to offer, to be able to give back as a way to say that, “I'm thankful, and I'm really taking advantage of all those opportunities that were presented to me.”

Rebecca: And then what is your hope for the Afghan community here in Missouri – as a founding member of it – you know, looking forward, what are your hopes for these women for the larger Afghan community?

Lima: I am just wishing the best of luck to them and their new lives, and I'm really hoping that together, they – all of us will be able to form a strong community, which will be able to depend on each other in times of hardship, but also in times of ease.

And I am really looking forward to seeing how these women and their children, how they grow over the years, and I'm really looking forward to seeing what amazing things their kids do in the future.

Rebecca: …and hey, in 18 years, maybe they're gonna be helping you interpret? Laughs.

Lima: Yes! Yes. That that would be amazing.

Rebecca: And for the greater Columbia community around them?

Lima: The most important thing to do is to make sure that you're educated, and you're staying on top of current news, and just making sure that you are not ignorant about what's happening – not just in Afghanistan, but all over the world.

It's sometimes… it's nice to live in our own little bubble, but we have to reach out.

And then also, there's many opportunities that you can help – organizing clothing drives, anything else that you know, a new immigrant family would need in the United States.

There's so much that small organizations, but also individuals can do.