Addressing vaccine hesitancy one conversation at a time: 'No question that's off limits.'

Meghan Kruse is a pediatric nurse practitioner at Columbia Public School’s Scholar Clinic, a school-based clinic that serves students enrolled in CPS.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the vaccination rates are dropping, and religious exemptions are rising among the state’s children.

She spoke about childhood vaccinations through their clinic, and about the power of having a conversation with concerned parents. She said they gave more than 500 vaccines in August alone.

Missouri Health Talks gathers Missourians’ stories of access to healthcare in their own words.

Megan Kruse: So, I think we're unique in the fact that we have a lot of families that need routine immunizations, but also then catch-up ones. But if anyone has any questions,

I encourage that very much. I think that that's you need to have a healthy discussion around that, and I don't ever want it to be they’re afraid to ask someone. So, there's no question that's off limits.

I think, you know, some choose to have an alternative schedule, but others coming from different countries do not have access to the same vaccines that we do here, so just providing them with that access.

We have private vaccines, so anyone with insurance, but if you don't have insurance or have Medicaid, we have the Vaccines for Children program so we can provide those at no cost.

So, I'm really lucky, and we don't have that many people that have vaccine hesitancy here. They're here because they want their kids to go to school and they want them to have all those immunizations that they need.

But it's common in pediatrics to have parents that are nervous or afraid about certain vaccines, and so, I just like to have an open and honest communication line with them and just learn about the fears and hesitancies that they have.

Because oftentimes they've heard something [from] social media or a family friend or different things, and oftentimes what they've heard might not be true. So, just having that conversation with them and really learning about what they're actually afraid of.

Religion can be one. Other concerns – things like autism, getting too many immunizations at one time, ingredients that are in the immunizations, all of those things.

Which there's research and science out there that show that all those concerns can be, I don’t want to say, debunked, but discussed.

And oftentimes, if families are actually educated on all of those components and aspects – that oftentimes, is just a misconception on why they're worried about getting it.

We do have all the sensory things, you know, fidget toys, iPads for distraction, anything that can help that child. To help get those vaccines that they need successfully and safely.

You know, a lot of the vaccinations that we get prevent a lot of serious diseases that, luckily, you and I have never gotten to see.

That – because of vaccinations – they've been eradicated. So, I think, you know, just remembering that it is important, and we're so grateful to have them. So, there’s always time. Just because there’s a due date doesn’t mean that they don't need them.

Anytime, whenever it's convenient for them – we're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. We want to work around those school schedules, work schedules, and make sure they get the vaccines that they need.