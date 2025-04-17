Art for All Abilities class is 'building confidence... and confidence is something that carries them through the rest of their lives.'

The Presser Art Center in Mexico has been hosting a new class, Art for All Abilities, which gives creators with developmental and intellectual disabilities the opportunity to come together and make art.

Emily Terry with Audrain Developmental Disability Services recently sat down with Lois Brace with Presser Art Center to speak about the new program and how art builds confidence that impacts all aspects of a person's life.

Missouri Health Talks gathers Missourians’ stories of access to healthcare in their own words.

Emily Terry: We partner a lot with our day program friends – they come in help us create.

We've got multiple things going right now. So, we do our studio times and that can be anywhere from we made flower jars today, we did slime last month, we've done Christmas ornaments, we do ceramics.

So, we just try to give opportunities to all of our creators that all typical people have, as well.

And then we've got a production that we're working on now currently, which is our JellyBean production. So, they do singing, we do dancing, we do instruments –

Lois Brace: Storytelling.

Emily Terry: Storytelling, acting. Just a whole show, basically, of all of our talents and creations,

Rebecca Smith / KBIA

Lois Brace: Everybody is an artist. It could be maybe in the kitchen or on a canvas or in music. Everybody is an artist and finding that way and that vehicle to express yourself might be like mining for gold a little bit, but give me an hour with them, and I'll find it.

And it does take some time – especially with our adults – to turn that around a little bit, but just give them a tool, just give them any a crayon, a marker – I love markers. They're my thing – so, give them a paint marker, you know, to write on a piece of wood or anything, and they'll find it. You just got to give them time.

And then throw it away – if they don't like it. All right, throw it away. Let's do another one. Let's do another one. Artists are made by repetitive movements sometimes.

Emily Terry: But I think that builds on everybody's confidence, as well.

Lois Brace: Yes.

Emily Terry: I mean, you're not going to be Picasso the first time you paint.

Lois Brace: No.

Emily Terry: But given the opportunity, you can create and make something that brings you joy.

And then, here you have Lois telling you, “Wow, Emily, that is a beautiful masterpiece. Can you tell me about it?” And then I get to tell you a story about why I've created this piece.

Lois Brace: Yes.

Emily Terry: And then Lois knows a tidbit about me and why I did this one tiny thing that now next time when she sees me, she can expand on that.

Lois Brace: And it's building confidence every time you say, make a comment on that behavior or on that choice of color – it's encouraging, and confidence is something that carries them through the rest of their lives.