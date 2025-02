InvestSTL was established in 2022 with the goal of being out of operation by 2042. The nonprofit organization invests in St. Louis neighborhoods like the West End and Visitation Park to help build community longevity and combat gentrification.

This first episode of New Neighbors introduces Rooted, an InvestSTL project that grants 50 Black downtown St. Louis residents $20,000 and access to a financial planner to invest in property, a small business or investment accounts.