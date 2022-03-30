Perspectives on a Pandemic
Perspectives on a Pandemic. Conversations on 2020. Alix Lambert and guests.
Perspectives on a Pandemic - Bun LaiBun Lai discusses with Alix Lambert how he has adjusted as a sustainable food chef during the COVID-19 Pandemic, and how sustainable practices can continue in a socially distanced world. Bun Lai is an award winning chef and leader in the global sustainable food movement. His family's restaurant Miya's, in New Haven Connecticut was the first sustainable sushi restaurant in the world.Explicit content warning: none
Perspectives on a Pandemic - Lemny PerezLemny Perez discusses with Alix Lambert the importance of mental and emotional health as well as community during the pandemic. Born in Harlem, NY, Dr. Lemny Perez is a Dominican-American writer, and psychologist. She graduated from Syracuse University and received her M.A. in Writing and Consciousness at the New College of California. She studied Clinical Psychology at The Wright Institute, in Berkeley. Her work involves writing memoir, poetry, essays and speculative fiction. Dr. Perez’s research focuses on the intersectionality of gender studies, colorism, ethnic identity development and mental health outcomes among Dominican women in Washington Heights, NY.Explicit content warning: none
Marilynn Karas and Jennifer Clemente discussed with Alix Lambert what we knew about COVID-19 in the summer of 2020, how it affects the body, and how we can practice wellness. Marilynn Karas is a Nurse Practitioner and wellness consultant in Functional Women's Health. Jennifer Clemente is a board-certified, clinically trained nutritionist who founded Body Bliss Nutrition in New York city, where she partners frequently with Marilynn Karas in support of women's health.Explicit content warning: none
L.A. Kauffman, grassroots organizer and movement historian for more than 35 years, discusses with Alix Lambert what people can do during the COVID-19 pandemic. L.A. was the mobilizing coordinator for some of the largest protests in US history - the Iraq protests of 2003 and 2004 - and has played a central role in several grassroots fights including campaigns that saved community gardens and libraries in New York City. She is the author of two books: Direct Action, and How To Read a Protest.Explicit content warning: none
Joe Loya, writer of "The Man Who Outgrew His Prison Cell" discusses with Alix Lambert what it takes to live life in isolation, after having spent almost two years in solitary confinement before re-entering society and writing for theatre, film, and television.Explicit content warning: language, sexual situation descriptions