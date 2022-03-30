Perspectives on a Pandemic - Marilynn Karas and Jennifer Clemente

Marilynn Karas and Jennifer Clemente discussed with Alix Lambert what we knew about COVID-19 in the summer of 2020, how it affects the body, and how we can practice wellness. Marilynn Karas is a Nurse Practitioner and wellness consultant in Functional Women's Health. Jennifer Clemente is a board-certified, clinically trained nutritionist who founded Body Bliss Nutrition in New York city, where she partners frequently with Marilynn Karas in support of women's health.

