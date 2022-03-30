© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Perspectives on a Pandemic
Perspectives on a Pandemic

Perspectives on a Pandemic - Marilynn Karas and Jennifer Clemente

Published September 28, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Perspectives on a Pandemic
Alix Lambert
/

Marilynn Karas and Jennifer Clemente discussed with Alix Lambert what we knew about COVID-19 in the summer of 2020, how it affects the body, and how we can practice wellness. Marilynn Karas is a Nurse Practitioner and wellness consultant in Functional Women's Health. Jennifer Clemente is a board-certified, clinically trained nutritionist who founded Body Bliss Nutrition in New York city, where she partners frequently with Marilynn Karas in support of women's health.

Explicit content warning: none

Perspectives on a Pandemic
Alix Lambert
See stories by Alix Lambert