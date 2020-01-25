10 Songs To Get Kansas City Chiefs Fans Pumped For The Super Bowl

Your soundtrack for getting ready for Super Bowl LIV could start with tight end Travis Kelce's pick, "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)" by the Beastie Boys, which he sang (or, rather, screamed) at fans after Kansas City's win in the AFC Championship game.

Or the stadium rock anthem and Queen classic, "We Are The Champions."

But it might be a little early for that...

To help you get ready for gameday Feb. 2, here's a list of 10 songs that should be on any true Chiefs fan's playlist, from pump-up songs to parodies.

1. Yes You Are: "Chiefs Kingdom Comin"



Kansas City pop group Yes You Are manages to turn all of our favorite Chiefs players into a catchy hook.

The song was released last year, so you may hear the name Dee Ford mentioned. He's a former Chiefs defensive player who now, in an ironic twist, plays for the Chiefs' Super Bowl opponents, the San Francisco 49ers. But it may be too hard now to change Ford to Tanoh Kpassagnon (a current Chief's defensive standout), when you're singing it.

Believe me: I've tried. So we'll just keep it as is.

2. Tech N9ne: "Red Kingdom"



Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne and Strange Music released this video last year but it still holds true for this season. "KC Chiefs come and break these geeks." (In this case that would be the 49ers.) "Make em taste these cleats!"

3. Melissa Etheridge: "Chiefs Are Going To The Super Bowl"



Grammy Award-winning Melissa Etheridge is also from Leavenworth, Kansas, and sang the national anthem at the 2019 AFC Championship game, which the Chiefs lost to the New England Patriots. She wrote this song after this year's AFC Championship game and performed it live recently on the Dan Patrick Show.

4. K. Dean: "Imma Chief"



5. SLIKK: "Patrick Mahomes Song"



6. Irv Da Phenom: "Red And Yellow"



Irv Da Phenom took Wiz Khalifa's "Black And Yellow," a New Orleans Saints crowd pleaser - and gave it a KC flavor. "If you cut me I will probably bleed - Red and yellow, red and yellow, red and yellow, red and yellow..."

You get the idea...

7. Taylor Witt: "The Chiefs Are Goin' To Miami"



8. Arrowhead Guys: "She Thinks My Patrick's Sexy"



An interesting take on Kenny Chesney's "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy." The Arrowhead Guys just state the obvious here. Simply sing along and roll with it.

9. WyJo Media: "QB Like Me"



If you have a soft spot for Disney parodies then this song surely delivers. It's a Patrick Mahomes/Aladdin parody, sung to the tune of "Never Had A Friend Like Me."

10. Grizz Lee: "Pat Mahomes"



Suzanne Hogan is a contributor for KCUR 89.3. You can email her at suzanne@kcur.org.

