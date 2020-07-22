2 People Shot At Galleria Mall In St. Louis County

Police have confirmed two people were shot inside the Saint Louis Galleria mall Wednesday afternoon.

"We can confirm that two people have been shot at the Galleria Mall. At this time, we do not consider this an active shooter incident. The investigation is fluid and we will provide details as necessary," St. Louis County police tweeted shortly after 2 p.m.

Richmond Heights police first confirmed the incident an hour earlier, saying the mall was closed until further notice and people should avoid the area.



A police source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers that two people were shot inside the Galleria, that one of the victims was shot in the head and the other victim was shot in the arm. Her source said the shooting happened on the north end of the mall. One of the victims was found outside the Champs Sports store, the source said.

The source said the shooter was last seen running into the mall with a pistol in his hand, and police are searching for four men and a woman who may have left the mall through Dillards.

A man who spoke with 5 On Your Side said he was inside the mall on his lunch break when he heard three gunshots.

"I knew what it was right away," he said, adding that other people seemed confused at first before he saw people running away from the gunshots.

The man described the shooting as happening near the Champs store. He saw a group of people gathering around a victim at the bottom of an escalator. He said evidence at the scene appeared to indicate the man was shot at the top of the escalator on the second floor and then fell down to the stairs to the first floor.

5 On Your Side also reached out to several stores inside the mall. An employee at Forever 21 said they had to close their gates and shelter customers.

An employee at a nearby store said she heard several loud bangs that sounded like gunshots and then a security officer ran by and told her to lock the store’s gates and shelter in place.

A customer who was inside the mall told 5 On Your Side's Anne Allred that she was told to leave the building and said the shooting happened near the Champs Sports store.

Photos from the scene show fire trucks, ambulances and police SUVs on the parking lot of the mall in Richmond Heights. Several police cruisers were parked outside the entrance and police were directing traffic away from the mall.

St. Louis County police said they are on the scene along with several other departments assisting Richmond Heights police. They reiterated the mall is closed and asked people to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story.

Reporter Christine Byers and producer Domi Olmos are with 5 On Your Side, a news partner of St. Louis Public Radio.

