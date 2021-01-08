2020 In 366 Seconds | Food Critics: Spicy Dishes

Segment 1, beginning at 5:08: The creator of "Just A Sec" explains how her annual project took on new meaning in 2020.

Fally Afani is a music journalist and photographer based in Lawrence, Kansas. Afani's annual videos are her way of remembering each year but 2020 had her seeing life differently.

Segment 2, beginning at 28:37: The winter months are a great time to turn to the warmth and comfort of foods with some spice.

The notion of what is "spicy" is different for different cultures. The Food Critics take us from the flavorful dishes of India to the tongue-numbing properties of some chili peppers.

Bonjwing Lee , food photographer and the blogger behind The Ulterior Epicure

Jenny Vergara, contributing editor for Feast Magazine