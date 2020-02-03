The 2020 Census—Expanding Efforts to Identify and Include Undercounted Populations in SW Missouri

For the month of February, we begin our series focusing on the upcoming 2020 Census.

Today’s discussion is the first of four pieces, which explores the undercounted populations in Southwest Missouri. We’ll look at what groups are considered undercounted, the importance of including these populations in the Census, and what efforts are being done to reach out to these populations this year.

Host Lynn Howerton speaks with guest is Heather Hardinger, with the Taney County Partnership,



