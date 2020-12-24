2020 Music In Kansas City | Kansas City Holiday Songs

Segment 1, beginning at 4:04: The best songs to come out of Kansas City in 2020.

In spite of the pandemic, a lot of great music came out of Kansas City this year. From Blackstarkids' “Acting Normal” to Bobby Watson's “Condition Blue,” here are the songs music critic Bill Brownlee was especially impressed with.

Segment 2, beginning at 29:24: The best holiday songs by Kansas City artists.

From Charlie Parker's “White Christmas” to Melissa Etheridge's “Light a Light,” Kansas City has a rich collection of music for this time of year. Here are the songs music critic Bill Brownlee strongly recommends adding to your holiday playlist.