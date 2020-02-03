3 New St. Louis Restaurants To Try This February

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske talked with our partners from Sauce Magazine about the latest additions to the St. Louis region’s food-and-beverage scene.

Joining this month’s Hit List segment discussion were Heather Hughes Huff and Meera Nagarajan, managing editor and art director, respectively.



The Sauce team praised the following three new openings:

The Tenderloin Room, (The Chase Park Plaza, 232 Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis) Sauce recommends:

a Rat Pack cocktail, made with Old Overholt rye, Luxardo amaro, Angostura bitters and a Laphroaig mist

a cup of French onion soup

bananas Foster

Recess (4500 Swan Ave., St. Louis) Sauce recommends:

limitless ping pong matches, Jenga and bags competitions

local beer from 2nd Shift Brewing

Noto (5105 Westwood Drive, St. Peters) Sauce recommends:

an artichoke- and Parmesan-laden Noto salad

an order of fritte: fried pizza-dough balls tossed in Pecorino Romano and served with marinara for dipping

corzetti: a unique dish of coin-sized, stamped pasta rounds served with pesto, pine nuts and garlic

