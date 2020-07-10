34 New COVID-19 Cases Thursday In Greene County, Possible Community Exposures Announced

There were 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Greene County Thursday bringing the total number of cases to 440. And the Springfield-Greene County Health Department says there have been some potential community exposures from two people with the illness.

Before being diagnosed they visited six locations in Springfield, most while infectious and symptomatic and not masked:

Walmart Supercenter, 1923 E Kearney, Thursday, June 25, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, not masked) Walgreens, 1155 E St. Louis St., Thursday, June 25, around 7 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, not masked) Inner Circle Vodka Bar, 319 W Walnut St., Thursday, June 25, from 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, not masked) PetsWay, 1517 W Battlefield Rd., Tuesday, June 30, around 3 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Starbucks, 433 W Sunshine St., Wednesday, July 1, around 12 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, not masked) Walmart Supercenter, 1923 E Kearney, Thursday, July 2, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop, according to the health department.

