$34.4 Million in Greene County CARES Act Funds To Be Split By Category

Greene County officials have set specific amounts for how much money each of five categories will receive of the county’s share of federal CARES Act relief funding.



Greene County’s share of that CARES Act funding is $34.4 million total, and applications are rolling in now.



The Greene County Commission has split funding areas into five categories:



Taxpayer funded organizations - $6.5 million

Small businesses - $6.5 million

Nonprofits and community organizations - $5 million

Health care - $8 million

Education $4.6 million





John Russell, one of the Greene County commissioners, said at a press conference Friday there’s some funding that doesn’t fall into a specific category yet.



“And we’ve also held a 10% contingency, so roughly $3.4 million, to consider possible emergencies or other needs that might arise in the fall,” Russell said.



A county spokeswoman, Donna Barton, said officials arrived at those figures after learning the COVID-19 priorities from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and what they knew to be local community needs.



The Springfield-Greene County Health Department, which is leading the charge in the local coronavirus response effort, will be considered under the Health Care category, spokeswoman Barton said.



Here is the full application window schdule to request aid.



Not for Profit/Community Organizations - July 20-23

Health Care - July 24-29

Small Businesses - July 29-August 3

Education - July 31-August 5

Taxpayer Supported Entities - August 5-10