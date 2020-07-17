37 New COVID-19 Cases In Greene County Thursday; Potential Community Exposures Announced

There were 37 new positive COVID-19 cases in Greene County on Thursday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 646. Of those, 325 are active. Forty-eight people have been hospitalized so far with the illness.

And the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is notifying the public of several new possible community exposures to COVID-19 from seven people with the illness.

Prior to being diagnosed, the individuals went to these locations:

Saturday, July 4, Bear Village Apartments pool, 840 S. Roanoke Ave., from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and in the evening (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, July 6, HyVee, 1720 W. Battlefield Rd., from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Monday, July 6, Aldi, 421 E. Battlefield Rd., around 6:15 p.m. for about 15 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Monday, July 6, Walmart Supercenter, 3315 S. Campbell Ave., from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Monday, July 6, Braum’s, 2617 W. Republic Rd., around 7:20 p.m. for about 30 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, July 6, Food 4 Less, 313 E. Battlefield Rd., from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, July 7, Dollar Tree, 2759 W. Republic Rd., around 2:30 p.m. for about 20 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Wednesday, July 8, Steak ‘n Shake, 1158 E. St Louis St., from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Wednesday, July 8, Mexican Villa West, 1100 W. Sunshine St., from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, wore a mask upon arrival but took it off once inside)

Wednesday, July 8, Target, 1825 E. Primrose St., around 7:50 p.m. for about 20 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Thursday, July 9, Target, 1825 E. Primrose St., around 3:10 p.m. for about 15 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Friday, July 10, Harbell’s, 315 Park Central West, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Friday, July 10, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 1950 E. Primrose St., from 7-8 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Saturday, July 11, George’s Family Restaurant, 339 S. Glenstone Ave., from 11 a.m. to noon (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Saturday, July 11, The Roost Bar & Grill, 4216 S. Cox Rd., from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Sunday, July 12, Sam’s Club, 3660 E. Sunshine St., from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Sunday, July 12, Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3720 E. Sunshine St., from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, July 13, Cracker Barrel, 2858 N. Glenstone Ave., from 11 a.m. to noon (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, July 14, Walmart Supercenter, 3315 S. Campbell Ave., from 10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Tuesday, July 14, Walmart Neighborhood Market, 444 W. Grand St., from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Tuesday, July 14, Walgreens, 1155 E. St. Louis St., from 5:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms, according to the health department. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

