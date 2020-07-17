37 New COVID-19 Cases In Greene County Thursday; Potential Community Exposures Announced

There were 37 new positive COVID-19 cases in Greene County on Thursday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 646. Of those, 325 are active. Forty-eight people have been hospitalized so far with the illness.
And the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is notifying the public of several new possible community exposures to COVID-19 from seven people with the illness.
Prior to being diagnosed, the individuals went to these locations:
- Saturday, July 4, Bear Village Apartments pool, 840 S. Roanoke Ave., from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and in the evening (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Monday, July 6, HyVee, 1720 W. Battlefield Rd., from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
- Monday, July 6, Aldi, 421 E. Battlefield Rd., around 6:15 p.m. for about 15 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
- Monday, July 6, Walmart Supercenter, 3315 S. Campbell Ave., from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
- Monday, July 6, Braum’s, 2617 W. Republic Rd., around 7:20 p.m. for about 30 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Monday, July 6, Food 4 Less, 313 E. Battlefield Rd., from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Tuesday, July 7, Dollar Tree, 2759 W. Republic Rd., around 2:30 p.m. for about 20 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Wednesday, July 8, Steak ‘n Shake, 1158 E. St Louis St., from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Wednesday, July 8, Mexican Villa West, 1100 W. Sunshine St., from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, wore a mask upon arrival but took it off once inside)
- Wednesday, July 8, Target, 1825 E. Primrose St., around 7:50 p.m. for about 20 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
- Thursday, July 9, Target, 1825 E. Primrose St., around 3:10 p.m. for about 15 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
- Friday, July 10, Harbell’s, 315 Park Central West, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
- Friday, July 10, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 1950 E. Primrose St., from 7-8 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Saturday, July 11, George’s Family Restaurant, 339 S. Glenstone Ave., from 11 a.m. to noon (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Saturday, July 11, The Roost Bar & Grill, 4216 S. Cox Rd., from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Sunday, July 12, Sam’s Club, 3660 E. Sunshine St., from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
- Sunday, July 12, Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3720 E. Sunshine St., from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
- Monday, July 13, Cracker Barrel, 2858 N. Glenstone Ave., from 11 a.m. to noon (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Tuesday, July 14, Walmart Supercenter, 3315 S. Campbell Ave., from 10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
- Tuesday, July 14, Walmart Neighborhood Market, 444 W. Grand St., from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
- Tuesday, July 14, Walgreens, 1155 E. St. Louis St., from 5:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms, according to the health department. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.
