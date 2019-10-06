4 Dead, 5 Injured In Overnight Shooting Inside Kansas City, Kansas, Bar

Authorities say a shooter opened fire at a Kansas City, Kansas, bar overnight, killing four and injuring five.



The first indication of the shooting was a short tweet from the Kansas City, Kansas, police: "9 shot, 4 dead at 10th and Central Ave."



9 shot, 4 dead at 10th and Central Ave.— KCKPD (@KCKPDHQ) October 6, 2019

Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman Thomas Tomasic told KSHB early Sunday morning that the shooting happened at 1:27 a.m. at Tequila KC Bar. He said officers are looking at surveillance and that "we're going to do everything very slowly and very methodically and correctly."

"This will take a little while," Tomasic said. No one was in custody as of 6:55 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

NPR contributed to this report.

