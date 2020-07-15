8 People With COVID-19 in Greene County May Have Exposed The Public Before Being Diagnosed

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is notifying the public of potential community exposures from eight COVID-19 positive individuals. Seven cases reside in Greene County and one resides in another jurisdiction.

Prior to being diagnosed, the individuals went to these locations on these dates:

Friday, July 3: Lowe’s Home Improvement, 1225 US 60 in Republic, early in the afternoon for about 20 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Friday, July 3: Walmart Supercenter, 3520 W. Sunshine St., in the afternoon for 30-45 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Friday, July 3: Bervin White Memorial Baseball/Softball Complex, 711 E Miller Rd. in Republic, from 5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Saturday, July 4: MaMa Jean’s Natural Market, 1727 S Campbell Ave., from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Saturday, July 4: Walmart Supercenter, 3520 W. Sunshine St., from 10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Saturday, July 4: HyVee, 1720 W. Battlefield Rd., from 10:15 a.m. to 10:35 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Monday, July 6: Target, 1825 E. Primrose St., in the afternoon for about 30 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Monday, July 6: Cooper Youth Sports Complex, 2503 E. Pythian St., from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, July 7: At Home, 3700 S. Campbell Ave., in the afternoon for about 30 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Tuesday, July 7: A&B Cycle, 3620 S. National Ave., around noon for about 20 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, July 7: Maes Gelateria, 334 E. Walnut St., between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Wednesday, July 8: Walmart Supercenter, 3520 W. Sunshine St., from 9 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Wednesday, July 8: Walmart Supercenter, 3315 S. Campbell Ave., in the afternoon for about 30 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Thursday, July 9: Black Sheep Burgers and Shakes, 2160 W. Chesterfield St., from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Friday, July 10: Aldi, 421 E. Battlefield Rd., from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Saturday, July 11: Visited Texas Roadhouse, 255 E. Monastery St., from 9 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Prior to being diagnosed, one of the positive cases visited 10 Fitness, 1444 S. Glenstone Ave., for one hour on each of the following dates (infectious and symptomatic, masked at check-in but removed mask to work out):

Wednesday, July 1: 11:40 a.m.

Thursday, July 2: 2:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 5: 12:05 p.m.

Monday, July 6: noon

Tuesday, July 7: 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8: noon

Thursday, July 9: 1:30 p.m.

Friday, July 10: 2 p.m.

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms, according to the health department. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

