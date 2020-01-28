Absentee Ballots Available For March 10 Primary Election

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says absentee ballots will be available starting today for the March 10 primary election. Absentee ballots are for those who are unable to go to their regular polling place on Election Day.

Voters on March 10 will choose a Democratic, Republican, Libertarian, Constitution or Green Party ballot and will select which presidential candidate they want to see run in the November 3 election.

You may vote an absentee ballot at the Greene County Archives/Elections Center, 1126 N. Boonville, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until March 9. Homebound or out-of-town voters may request an absentee ballot by mail, either handwritten or through a fillable form here.

The requests must be signed by voters and received in the clerk's office no later than 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday prior to the election, which in this case is February 26.

Mailed ballots must be voted, notarized, returned by mail and received in the clerk's office before 7 p.m. on Election Day.

For more information, call (417) 868-4060 or click here.

